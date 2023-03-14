Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $4.11 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Cavco Industries by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO stock opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $299.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.