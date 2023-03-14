Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,794 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

