Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,956 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Up 3.9 %

Elastic stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

