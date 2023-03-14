Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Janus International Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on JBI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
