Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,901,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 571,844 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

