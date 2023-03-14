Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

