Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
