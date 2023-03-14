Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Guild in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $11.32 on Monday. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

