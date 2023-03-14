Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Announces Dividend

TOY stock opened at C$36.36 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

