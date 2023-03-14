Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for American Woodmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

