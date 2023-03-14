Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.97 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.