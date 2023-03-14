JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Neutral

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.