JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 234.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

