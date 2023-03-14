Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kamada Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

