KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

