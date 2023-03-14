KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KE Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of KE stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $21.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
