KeyCorp Weighs in on VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.93 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

