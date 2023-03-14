Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

3M stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

