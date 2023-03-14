Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.