Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average of $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

