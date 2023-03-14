Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 16,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.