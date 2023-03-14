Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

