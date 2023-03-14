Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,336 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,301,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 93,947 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 33,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

