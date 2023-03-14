Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

