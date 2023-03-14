KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $364.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.53. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 137.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

