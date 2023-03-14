Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.