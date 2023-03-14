Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lands’ End Company Profile

LE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

