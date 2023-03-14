Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 15,663 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

