Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Legacy Housing to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $462.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $67,167.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,133,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,308,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $67,167.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,133,540 shares in the company, valued at $67,308,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,066. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

