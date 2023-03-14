Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

