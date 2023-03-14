Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CEO Sells $66,337.92 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
