Lithium Americas (LAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

