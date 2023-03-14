Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $738,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 660.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $292.90 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.09 and its 200-day moving average is $321.46.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

