MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.