MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
