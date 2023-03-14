Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Magnite Profile



Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

