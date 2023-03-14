MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 178.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 570,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 742,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $10,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.1 %

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Shares of MMYT opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

