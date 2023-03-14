Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.62). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.52 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

