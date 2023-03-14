Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $802,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

MRVL opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

