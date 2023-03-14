Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.32% of Masimo worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 391.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.80. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

