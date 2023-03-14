Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,639 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.96% of Masimo worth $71,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,234,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.