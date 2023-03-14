Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 350.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Match Group worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Match Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

