Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,429.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,381.02.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

