Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,331 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

