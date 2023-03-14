Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,572 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

