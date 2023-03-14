Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.