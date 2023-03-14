Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.