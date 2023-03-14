Mather Group LLC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

