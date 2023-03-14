Mather Group LLC. Has $732,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

OXY stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

