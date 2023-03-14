Mather Group LLC. Has $836,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

