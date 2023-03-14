Mather Group LLC. Has $991,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.