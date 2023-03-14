Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

