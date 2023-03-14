Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,351 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 55,135 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 477,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

