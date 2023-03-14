Mather Group LLC. Purchases 299 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,248,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

